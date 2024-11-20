Is Jack Crowley under pressure for the Irish No.10 jersey?

ON THIS week's podcast, Tom Savage from Three Red Kings joins us to discuss the current state of play involving Jack Crowley.

The Bandon RFC graduate and Innishannon man has been in competition for the Irish number ten jersey for the past few weeks with Leinster players Ciaran Frawley and Sam Prendergast.

Crowley played 58 minutes against New Zealand and 62 minutes against Argentina in Ireland’s recent Autumn Internationals, scoring a combined 20 points, including a try against the South Americans.

Ireland scored no points in the time Crowley was off the pitch during the two games.

Savage talks to Kieran McCarthy about why Crowley has earned his right to retain his starting spot and his thoughts on the current form of the Irish team overall.

In other news, Cork camogie received eight All Stars this week too, including Courcey Rovers star Saoirse McCarthy.

Goleen are in junior B action against Ballinhassig and Beara U21s find themselves in a county final after they beat Valley Rovers.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

