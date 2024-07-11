Goleen captain Padraig Reidy on their glory day; Cork vs Limerick as seen from Hill 16

GOLEEN captain Padraig Reidy was in great form, along with his teammates, this week as they ended a long wait for the county confined junior B football title with a victory over Ballyphehane in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

The men from the West had lost four county finals in recent years and were determined not to let that number grow as they found the energy to get over the line in a banner day for the parish, beating the city side after extra time.

Reidy joins us on this week's podcast to chat about the win, what it means for Goleen and the strong mentality it took to put those previous losses behind us.

We're also looking back on Cork's brilliant win over Limerick in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final on Sunday. Star reporter Seán Holland was there as a fan and stood in Hill 16 to witness an incredible performance and well-earned win for the Rebels. He looks back on a great day out and talks about why Cork managed to get one over the Green Machine for the second time this year.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

