Masters of tradition back in Bantry

The annual Masters of Tradition returns to Banty for its 23rd year later in the month, celebrating the very best in traditional Irish music. The programme includes established artists, alongside the next generation of emerging musical masters; among the performers are Dave Flynn, Inni-K, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, and Peter Browne, while the festival is headlines by its artistic director, Martin Hayes.

Masters of Tradition opens in the Maritime Hotel on August 20th before moving up to Bantry House for the remaining evenings. During the day, the programme includes daily talks in Marino Church, as well as secret concerts in Future Forests, Kealkil, St Brendan’s Church, Bantry and Whiddy Island.

More information, tickets, and the schedule can be found at the West Cork Music festival website.