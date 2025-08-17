Five-star Clonakilty begin new season in style

CLONAKILTY SOCCER CLUB 5

DRINAGH RANGERS 1

GER MCCARTHY REPORTS

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club began the 2025/26’ West Cork League season in ominous fashion by netting five times to claim the Michael Cronin Cup in Lyre last Sunday.

Last season’s quadruple-winning club came from behind to defeat Drinagh Rangers 5-1 and add to their bulging trophy cabinet.

Barry (H) O’Driscoll fired Rangers in front but an own goal, Chris Collins (2), Alan Ward and Iain O’Driscoll strikes completed an impressive Clonakilty comeback.

Granted, it was the first game of a long campaign and both teams were short a host of starters. Yet, Clonakilty manager John Leahy was happy to pick up another trophy while admitting there is work to be done over the coming months.

‘There was a lot of rustiness but we were shocking in that first half,’ Leahy commented.

‘Not good enough. We set a standard and that first half was well below what we expect. Even with a few lads missing, that was well below our usual standards.

‘Drinagh have a lot of new players and were well up for it even though we were better in the second half.

‘Look, it is another trophy. As a an ex-Drinagh manager once told me, you keep winning trophies for as long as possible because there will come a time you win none.’

Both sides looked rusty during the early stages of a Michael Cronin Cup final played on a pristine surface.

Charlie McShane fired a snapshot over Rangers’ crossbar and Michael Hennigan blocked an attempted clearance from Clon goalkeeper Adam O’Regan during a hectic start.

It was Drinagh who struck first however, Barry (H) O’Driscoll showing all his class to send a first-time effort to the net after 9 minutes.

That opening goal preceded a dominant spell for the Canon Crowley Park side. Midfielders Caolan O’Driscoll and Padraig Cronin prompted a series of attacks, forcing their opponents to defend deep. Yet, an inability to build on their early advantage was punished when Clonakilty equalised, against the run of play, after 17 minutes.

Having struggled to make any headway in the final third, Chris Collins’ corner was deflected into the net by Drinagh net-minder Paddy McCarthy.

Adam O’Regan twice denied Rangers in subsequent attacks and Jonathon Leahy found the side-netting at the opposite end. Despite both team’s best endeavours, the score remained unchanged as a free flowing encounter inched towards the interval.

This was a period in which Leahy, Charlie McShane and James Calnan’s influence grew. Rangers’ Steven Crowley, Micheal Hennigan and Daniel McCarthy proved equally effective whenever in possession.

Scoring opportunities dried up apart from a Barry (H) O’Driscoll attempt that flew high and wide after 37 minutes. 1-1 was a fair reflection of an engaging half as the sides changed ends.

O’Driscoll continued to threaten and dragged an effort past an upright to kickstart the second period.

Their opponents responded by forcing a series of corners and instigating a counter-attack that ended with Chris Collins’ close-range shot being blocked.

Undeterred, the Premier Division champions hit the front via another set piece after an hour’s play. Collins’ corner kick delivery was headed home by substitute Alan Ward and Clonakilty weren’t finished as Charlie McShane was fouled in Drinagh’s area shortly after.

Collins made no mistake from the resulting penalty to edge Clonakilty 3-1 ahead.

Drinagh pressed higher up the pitch in search of a way back but were punished for more lacklustre defending when Clonakilty netted a fourth goal 13 minutes from full time.

Failing to deal with a routine Chris Collins free kick, Iain O’Driscoll capitalised on Rangers’ hesitancy to make it 4-1.

Collins added a fifth in the closing minutes as Clonakilty Soccer Club underlined why they will once again be the team to beat this season.

CLONAKILTY SOCCER CLUB: A O’Regan, A Murphy, J O’Crowley, J Calnan, C McShane, C Collins, J Leahy, E Draper, M Irwin, J Horan, R Henry (captain).

Subs: E Hartnett, I O’Driscoll, A Ward, J Deegan, S Buttimer, B McCarthy Shields.

DRINAGH RANGERS: P McCarthy, J Collins, D O’Donovan, S Crowley (captain), P Cronin, C Fitzpatrick, T McQueen, M Hennigan, D McCarthy, C O’Driscoll, B (H) O’Driscoll.

Subs: E Hurley, S Calnan, P Hegarty, H Carey.

Referee: Tadhg O’Sullivan.