Glorious Goleen banish demons of previous final defeats with heroic extra-time victory

Goleen 0-11

Ballyphehane 0-9

(after extra-time)

REDEMPTION on a massive scale – that’s an apt description of what victory in the county confined junior B football championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday meant to Goleen.

It brought an end to a sequence of four county junior B final defeats endured by the South-West men since 2019, and it was fully merited, even if they had to dig deep to suppress a vibrant challenge from Ballyphehane.

Largely in control in the first half, Goleen weren’t flattered to lead by 0-6 to 0-3 at the interval.

They remained in the driving during the third quarter before Ballyphehane snatched the initiative to reel off three points on the trot and draw level, 0-7 to 0-7, inside the last ten minutes.

It’s testimony to Goleen’s unwavering resolve that they managed to curb Ballyphehane’s momentum on the run-in, with a spectacular bit of fielding on the part of impressive substitute Matthew Sheehan instigating an attack that led to a converted free by Darren O’Donovan in the 56th minute.

O’Donovan’s score served to separate the sides until Ballyphehane forced a draw, thanks to an equaliser from a free by Troy O’Sullivan deep in stoppage time, but Goleen went on to complete the job in the additional 20 minutes.

Elated manager Shane O’Neill felt Goleen should have won the game in normal time, adding that their physical preparations were a key factor in determining the outcome in extra-time.

‘Talk about doing it the hard way, we probably had the game won two or three times, but you have to give credit to Ballyphehane, they kept coming back at us,’ O’Neill remarked.

‘We began to wonder if we had lost our chance after they drew level in the second half, and then they had a chance to go ahead, but thankfully one of their lads kicked a free wide.’

While grateful for that let-off at a crucial juncture, O’Neill insisted Goleen should have been in a much stronger position before Ballyphehane got the upper-hand for a spell.

‘I thought we should have been six to seven points up at half time, but all that matters now is this cup is going to Goleen, and it’s a very sweet victory,’ said the Bantry native.

‘You could see how a lot of the hard running on the beach in Barley Cove stood to us in extra-time, and much of the credit for the pre-season work in January and February must go to our coach Donal McGrath, whose commitment has been unbelievable’.

Following an early exchange of scores from frees, Paudie O’Regan nudged Goleen ahead for the first time with a splendid point in the ninth minute.

They were two to the good, 0-4 to 0-2, after wing-back Jake Coughlan was on target in the 20th minute, while Darren O’Donovan, with a sublime point, and Michael O’Reilly, from a free, later shared a brace to complete their first-half tally.

Having twice been denied a point by the upright, and threatened a goal more than once as well, Goleen couldn’t have been entirely satisfied with their return before the break, especially since they looked the more assured outfit for long periods.

Their performance was highlighted by the speedy running from half-backs Coughlan and Patrick Sheehan, and Padraig Reidy at midfield where Adam Sheehan held the line to good effect. The latter was forced to retire with an ankle injury shortly after the interval, replaced by his brother Matthew, who went on to make a major contribution to Goleen’s triumph.

With Goleen leading by 0-7 to 0-4, Jake Coughlan was on hand to prevent a fisted effort by Ballyphehane full-forward Sean Fielding from crossing the goal-line in the 45th minute. Undaunted, the city team upped their performance considerably entering the last quarter, so much so that they could have regained the lead had not Robert Wise, an otherwise effective substitute, been off target from a scoreable free in the 53rd minute.

After weathering the storm, Goleen always looked the more likely side to prevail in extra-time, but with Tadgh Cullinane rattling the crossbar, and Shane O’Leary squandering a gilt-edged chance of a three-pointer, they were just 0-10 to 0-8 ahead at the end of the first period. Cullinane and Matthew Sheehan from a free were Goleen’s marksmen prior to the turnover.

It was nail-biting stuff in the second period, with the issue remaining in doubt until Michael Sheehan, excellent at corner back, Matthew Sheehan and Shane O’Leary were involved in a move that yielded Goleen’s match-sealing point from Michael O’Reilly near the end.

Scorers

Goleen: M O’Reilly 0-4 (2f); P O’Regan 0-2 (1f); D O’Donovan 0-2 (1f); J Coughlan, Matthew Sheehan (f), T Cullinane 0-1 each.

Ballyphehane: C Murphy 0-3 (2f); A West, T O’Sullivan (1f) 0-2 each; S Fielding (f), R Wyse (f) 0-1 each.

Goleen: R Hennessy; P Collins, J O’Driscoll, Michael Sheehan; J Coughlan, C Bowen, P Sheehan; A Sheehan, P Reidy; P O’Regan, D O’Driscoll, P Scully; M O’Reilly, D O’Donovan, T Cullinane.

Subs: Matthew Sheehan for A Sheehan (inj, 33), E Healy for Collins (37), M O’Donovan for O’Regan (47), S O’Leary for Scully, (55), J Cullinane for O’Reilly, (61), O’Reilly for D O’Donovan (69), Collins for J O’Driscoll (79).

Ballyphehane: D Sweeney; D Moore, T Walsh, D Holland; J Thompson, J Geasley, J O’Brien; C O’Brien, T O’Sullivan; A O’Donoghue, A Cummins, A West; C Murphy, S Fielding, B O’Leary.

Subs: R Wyse for O’Leary (ht), M Barry for O’Donoghue (46), E Hill for Fielding (47), S Keating for Thompson (63), O Sweeney for Barry (78), Fielding for Cummins (78).

Referee: J Enright (Glengarriff).