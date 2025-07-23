Saoirse McCarthy on Cork’s All-Ireland camogie semi-final against Waterford

ON THIS week's podcast, we talk to Saoirse McCarthy before Cork’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final against Waterford.

The Courcey Rovers player and her teammates are aiming to win their fifth All-Ireland semi-final in-a-row this weekend in UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

Cork are also going for their first All-Ireland three-in-a-row since 1973, there are two hurdles left to jump.

One team who won’t be going up the Hogan Stand steps are the Cork hurlers after their demoralising 3-27 to 1-18 defeat against Tipperary in the All-Ireland SHC final.

A second-half showing that only yielded 0-2 was ultimately Pat Ryan’s side’s downfall as Tipp got their hands on Liam MacCarthy.

We will break down, as much as we can, in the show.

We look ahead to the start of the McCarthy Insurance Group Cork football championships too with plenty of West Cork interest.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie