Former Monaghan footballer Stephen Gollogly talks Monaghan v Cork

ON THIS week's podcast, we chat to former Monaghan footballer Stephen Gollogly as we look ahead to Cork’s clash away to the Ulster side, which is in Grattan Park, Inniskeen at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Gollogly won two Ulster titles in his time playing for Monaghan (2013 and 2015) and now owns a company called Gaelic Tactics Board.

John Cleary’s Cork are off the back of a win at home to Westmeath (3-18 to 3-17) and will hope to make it three wins from four as they aim to strengthen their promotion charge.

Monaghan come into this game on four points (the same as Cork) after losing to Roscommon last weekend (0-25 to 2-14).

Also on the show, we look ahead to the other three Cork sides in action this weekend.

The hurlers go to Thurles to play Tipperary on Saturday at 7.30pm, the LGFA team face Monaghan on Sunday at 2pm in Castleblayney while the Camogie team open their league campaign against Waterford in Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday at 2pm.

In local news, the Carbery U21 football championships was suspended this week after the Cork county board refused to grant the south-west division an extra week to finish off the championships.

