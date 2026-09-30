Applications to open for new €6m Arts Capital Investment Fund pilot scheme

West Cork arts, culture and community organisations are being urged to apply now to take part in a new €6m Arts Capital Investment Fund pilot scheme.

The new scheme will support arts and culture facilities and organisations throughout the country to purchase equipment and undertake refurbishment works including climate action upgrades, health and safety upgrades and works to provide universal access.

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The pilot initiative delivers on the Programme for Government commitment to explore a dedicated capital scheme for arts and culture facilities, Minster of State and Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said.

“I’m super passionate about the arts, whether it’s music, theatre, the film industry and the visual arts - they are all very important to the whole of West Cork,” he said.

“I’m very pleased to be able to say that our new €6 Million Arts Capital Investment Fund pilot scheme will open for applications Thursday October 1.

“Anyone who needs help applying please do not hesitate to get in touch with my office.”

The scheme will be open for applications for a period of 11 weeks and there are three main categories, and applicants can only apply for one.

The categories are: Grants of up to €100,000 will be available for Equipment (Category 1) at 95% grant funding rate and 70% for Local Authority owned facilities.

Grants of up to €200,000 will be available for Construction (Category 2) at 95% grant funding rate and 70% for Local Authority owned facilities.

Grants of up to €15,000 will be available for Equipment (Category 3) at 95% grant funding rate.

For guidelines on how to enter please visit: https://www.gov.ie/en/department-of-culture-communications-and-sport/publications/creative-arts-grants-and-funding/