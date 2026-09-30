Five West Cork towns recognised for litter prevention prowess

Five West Cork towns have been recognised by Cork County Council for their efforts in reducing litter. The towns were split into three main categories, with each town aiming to achieve the highest score in terms of litter prevention to earn an Anti-Litter Challenge award.

Dunmanway claimed top prize in their category, beating out Millstreet and Kanturk. Meanwhile Bandon and Clonakilty came second and third respectively, narrowly missing out on the top spot to Newmarket.

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Schull came third in their category, just behind Crosshaven and Kinsale. Lislevane earned the top prize in the County Final Small Villages category also.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said: “The positive energy and enthusiasm shown by local groups is inspiring, and the Anti-Litter Challenge epitomises the very best of community spirit. The real success of this competition is that our towns and villages are cleaner as a result and this delivers environmental, social and economic benefits for everyone.”