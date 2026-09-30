News

Five West Cork towns recognised for litter prevention prowess

September 30th, 2026 12:39 PM

By Chris Benn

Five West Cork towns recognised for litter prevention prowess Image
Moira Murrell, Chief Executive Cork County Council and Cork County Mayor Bernard Moynihan with 3rd Place Towns Category C winners Fiona Dwyer and Mike Deasy from Clonakilty Tidy Towns. Credit: Darragh Kane

Share this article

Prefer Southern Star on Google

Five West Cork towns have been recognised by Cork County Council for their efforts in reducing litter. The towns were split into three main categories, with each town aiming to achieve the highest score in terms of litter prevention to earn an Anti-Litter Challenge award.

 

Dunmanway claimed top prize in their category, beating out Millstreet and Kanturk. Meanwhile Bandon and Clonakilty came second and third respectively, narrowly missing out on the top spot to Newmarket.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Schull came third in their category, just behind Crosshaven and Kinsale. Lislevane earned the top prize in the County Final Small Villages category also.

 

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said: “The positive energy and enthusiasm shown by local groups is inspiring, and the Anti-Litter Challenge epitomises the very best of community spirit. The real success of this competition is that our towns and villages are cleaner as a result and this delivers environmental, social and economic benefits for everyone.”

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended