Fiona Everard on winning a senior National Cross-Country title

ON this week's podcast we are joined by special guest Fiona Everard from Enniskeane, who last weekend became the 123.ie National Cross-Country senior women's champion in Gowran, Co Kilkenny.

Her victory came just 12 months after she won the novice category at the national championships, so it's fair to say she has come on leaps and bounds this year.

Kieran caught up with Everard to reflect on a brilliant weekend and to chat about her time training in Bandon as a kid, why moving to Galway has helped her kick on this year and her hopes and expectations ahead of the European Cross-Country Championships in Brussels next month.

We also have plenty to look forward to this weekend, as O'Donovan Rossas' ladies are heading abroad for their All-Ireland junior quarter-final against Glasgow Gaels this Saturday. It's not often a GAA team gets to travel across the water for a game so it's one they are looking forward to.

Castlehaven's mens senior team are also in action this weekend, with their Munster semi-final against Waterford's Rathgormack taking place on Sunday.

We also reflect on Tim Buckley's time in charge of Carbery's mens senior footballers.



All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Note: the YouTube version of this week's podcast is missing video from Kieran and Dylan – we apologise for this and next week's video will be back to the regular format.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.