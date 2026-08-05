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Tour de Munster to go through West Cork

August 5th, 2026 11:21 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

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The 2026 Tour de Munster gets underway in Cork city tomorrow August 6th and will be heading through West Cork as more than 100 cyclists set off on a four-day, 600km charity cycle through the towns and villages of Munster.

Stage four on Sunday August 9th from Kenmare to Cork will take in Glengarriff, Ballylickey, Gougane Barra, Inchigeela, Macroom and Lissarda

Irish cycling legend Sean Kelly, a long-time participant and Tour de Munster Ambassador, will once again join riders in support of raising vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

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Following a record-breaking 25th anniversary in 2025, which raised €543,000, Tour de Munster has now raised more than €5.5m for Down Syndrome Ireland since the event began.

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