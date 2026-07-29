Tech firm teams up with Tour de Beara for another five years supporting digital ticketing and online cycle shop

TOUR de Beara has teamed up with Future Ticketing for online entries and its website store.

The West Cork cycling showcase has agreed a multi-year partnership with Future Ticketing which ensures the successful collaboration with this community-driven initiative will continue into the future.

Held annually on the second Saturday in September, Tour de Beara starts in Glengarriff and in 2026 will roll out on September 12th. Cyclists can choose from 160km, 120km, or 90km routes on the Beara Peninsula, with an early bird entry option offering discounted registration.

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Cormac O’Sullivan, secretary of Tour de Beara, said: ‘We were very happy to renew our partnership with Future Ticketing because the company understands our event and our community.

‘Their technology has been reliable, has eased entry for cyclists from far and near, and has enabled us to efficiently host an event we are very proud of. Future Ticketing accompanied us when we took the first step to digital ticketing and the company has worked closely with us every year since.’

Future Ticketing is also facilitating Tour de Beara’s online shop where cyclists can select from two jersey styles (classic or mountains), or purchase a branded hoodie to further support the fundraising venture.

Greg Walker of Future Ticketing said: ‘Tour de Beara exemplifies how a community group organising a non-competitive challenge for up to 3,000 participants can deliver a first class rider journey online and on the road.

‘Since 2019, we’ve worked together to make registration faster, clearer, and more flexible, supporting multiple route options and pricing, including early bird access.

‘Our platform gives the organisers real-time oversight of entries, merchandise sales, and operations. The important autoincrement feature assigns a unique number to each participant which is then printed on the rider’s bib, greatly easing administration of this volunteer-run event.’

Along with the Tour de Beara website, participants can book their entries using willwego.com