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Marcella flying the flag for the Green and Red of Mayo

July 29th, 2026 4:10 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Marcella flying the flag for the Green and Red of Mayo Image
Marcella and Aisling Keating outside the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen

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Mayo native Marcella Keating made sure everyone in Leap and even West Cork know she was backing her county for last Sunday's All-Ireland football final when she covered her four-wheel drive in her county colours complete with a Mayo flag across the bonnet.

In fact, it was even noticed by eagle-eye staff at The Southern Star's HQ earlier today and by pure chance we were able to speak to Marcella, who is still celebrating Mayo's historic win against Kerry, ending a 75 year wait for the Sam Maguire.

Speaking to The Southern Star from the car park of the West Cork Hotel, Marcella, who was lucky enough to attend the game in Croke Park last Sunday, said she has to thank Kilmacabea GAA for making her dreams come true.

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'I actually won the tickets after the club held a draw. My name was pulled out and it was my birthday that same day I got the news so it was the best present ever,' she said in the company of he nine-year-old daughter Aisling.

 

Marcella's four wheel drive

Her twin sister, Yvonne Lomasney got to accompany her to the match and it was a match the siblings will never forget.

'We were delighted with the win and we headed off to Mayo on Monday after the match. Everyone was celebrating and it was just amazing. People had been telling me we wouldn't beat Kerry but I knew we could do it as we have a great team and we were delighted with this win.'

Twin sisters Yvonne Lemasney and Marcella Keating at last Sunday's All-Ireland final in Croke Park

She felt the whole country was behind Mayo and this was reflected by the number of cars beeping at her as she made her way home to Leap from Mayo complete with her county colours.

'I have four flags and then bought a flag bonnet online to complete the picture and the reaction has just been amazing.'

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