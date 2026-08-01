Drinagh Rangers U15s and Dunmanway Town U14s earn West Cork Schoolboys Challenge Cup glory

DRINAGH Rangers U15 and Dunmanway Town U14 claimed SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League Schoolgirls Challenge Cup trophies.

Hot weather conditions couldn’t prevent Drinagh and Castlelack from serving up a cracking SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Challenge Cup decider at MTU Cork.

The Canon Crowley Park club enjoyed the better start and capitalised by scoring twice inside the opening quarter of an hour. Hugh McCarthy fired Rangers ahead and Rory Hurley doubled his side’s advantage shortly after.

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Admirably, Castlelack fought back and Calum Craig fired home from just inside the box on the half hour. The Brinny club missed an opportunity to draw level when a Craig penalty struck the upright and Drinagh scrambled clear on the stroke of half-time.

There was little to choose between two evenly matched teams in the second period. Improved defensive work ensured there were no further goals and Drinagh held on to win 2-1. Rangers’ John O’Donovan was voted player of the match.

Drinagh Rangers: C Kingston (captain), J O’Donovan, C Collins, M Hurley Burke, P Daly, D Collins, E O’Donovan, R Hurley, R O’Reilly Bermueller, M Hugh, C Ryan Daly.

Subs: D Helen, M Young, M O’Donovan, J Collins.

Castlelack: D O’Regan, O Kiely, C Heaney, A Harrington, L Barry, J Horgan, A Morgan, C Craig (captain), S Cronin, L Verline, O Lucot.

Subs: J Smithers, D McKeon, E Kiely, T Crewe, L McCarthy.

Referee: Colin Clancy.

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Lyre was the venue for this season’s SuperValu U14 Schoolboys Challenge Cup final between Dunmanway Town and Skibbereen Dynamos.

Amid hot and humid conditions, it was Dunmanway who emerged victorious and claimed the silverware on offer.

Town got off to the best possible start when Jai Hurley scored after 12 minutes. Skibbereen failed to conjure up a leveller before Hurley netted his and Dunmanway’s second just before the break.

Ryan Atalay pulled one back for Dynamos before a late Sam Kingston effort sealed a 3-1 Dunmanway Town success. Kingston was also voted player of the match.

Dunmanway Town: M McSweeney Leitis (captain), J Duggan, S Kingston, D Carroll, P Hennigan, T O’Neill-Hayes, J Hurley, R Crowley Healy, B Murphy, S Deasy, J Crowley.

Subs: D Galvin, E Farr, M Hickey, S McCarthy, D O’Brien.

Skibbereen Dynamos: J Salter, E O’Donovan, L O’Sullivan, D Seymour, R Jennings, S Pelesok, S Whooley (captain), S Harnedy, F Daly, O Deasy.

Subs: S Hourihane, R Atalay, E Atalay.

Referee: Martin Coakley.