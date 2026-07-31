YOU nearly believed Cork selector Gemma O’Connor when she said the Rebels are in bonus territory now. Nearly.

But Cork are back in a sixth straight Glen Dimplex All-Ireland final after first-half goals by Amy O’Connor and Milie Condon helped the Rebels build a strong lead against Tipperary at Semple Stadium on Sunday, before winning 2-16 to 0-17, writes Daragh Ó Conchúir.

As well as those first-half raspers from O’Connor and Condon, there were cracking performances by the likes of Emma Murphy (four first-half points from play), Sorcha McCartan (0-3, a couple of assists and a goal assist) and player-of-the-match Libby Coppinger.

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A stupendous save by Amy Lee from a Grace O’Brien shot bound for the top left-hand corner was critical too in the second half, with the Premier County building up a head of steam, thanks to points from O’Brien, Eimear McGrath, Caoimhe Stakelum and Eimear Heffernan.

It was a real test that this very transitional side came through and just as in last year’s semi-final, Orlaith Mullins came off the bench to settle things, this time with two smartly taken points.

‘It’s great,’ remarked a smiling Cork selector O’Connor, whose joy at an All-Ireland semi-final triumph told of the many troughs that have been encountered as a slew of newbies were bedded in this term.

‘The goals, they make an awful difference. And early on, they give you a cushion when things aren’t going right and Tipp were going to have their patch. And they’re a good side, they’re well able to hurl.

‘If someone said to me at the start of the year that we’d be in an All-Ireland final now, it’d be hard to believe it.

‘And everyone was the same. Even the girls. There was a lot of heartache there but they drove on together and it’s exciting to see it.

‘It’s about trying to time it. Our goal was the (All-Ireland) championship because we knew the league was gonna be extremely hard. We thought we might perform a little bit better in the Munster championship, but it didn’t happen, so we needed a little more time.

‘But our goal was always the championship and they just started so well (today). It’s all about intensity, keeping up the tempo, wanting it more, and instilling that into players. It’s very hard to beat. Look at the Limerick hurlers. They’re obviously talented but their work rate is unbelievable. It’s about performance. It’s about stepping up.’

With a record crowd for a semi-final double header of 10,311 at Semple Stadium, Tipp got off to the type of start they would have hoped for, winning the throw-in and then drawing a free, converted by Eimear McGrath.

Three minutes later, Clodagh McIntyre drove the sliotar between the posts without breaking stride.

The riposte from Ger Manley’s fairly new-look Cork side was notable, Emma Murphy slotting the first of her four points from play in the opening period and the hugely influential Sorcha McCartan following up.

O’Connor rifled home the first of the Rebels’ two first-half goals in the seventh minute, with McCartan the provider.

McGrath kept Tipp in touch from frees and Casey Hennessy floated over a super score but Cork were finding a lot of space and Murphy, McCartan, Laura Hayes, Saoirse McCarthy, O’Connor and Orlaith Cahalane all pointed from play.

Condon got in on the act with a rocket of a goal in the 21st minute and it was Ger Manley’s outfit looking strong at the interval, leading by 2-11 to 0-8.

You felt that the home team would need a goal fairly early on to enthuse their sizeable contingent of supporters but the Cork defence was resolute, Méabh Murphy reading the play well as sweeper.

Grace O’Brien did make some menacing runs and was only denied a goal by a sensational diving save by Amy Lee, after the Nenagh/Éire Óg attacker unleashed a shot bound for the postage stamp.

Certainly, the Premier were buoyed somewhat by that and points by McGrath from the resultant 45, O’Brien and a first from teenage star Caoimhe Stakelum, made it a two-goal affair entering the final quarter.

Cahalane stretched it to seven but Tipp would not relent, and points by Eimear Heffernan and Karin Blair kept it in the melting pot.

It was all about the goal. Would it come? It did not, nor did they carve out another chance, despite doing so well defensively and in the middle third.

A numerical advantage in this sector, which provided them with the foundation for their fightback, meant that they were at a disadvantage up top, however, and they were always going to be up against it to post what would have been an oxygen-inducing green flag.

It was a fantastic effort by James Heffernan’s charges, but Cork had done enough in the first half and a couple of late points by Orlaith Mullins sealed the deal.

For Cork, it’s Galway again in the final, a rematch from last year.

‘It’s a bonus that we’re in the All-Ireland but now that you’re here, we were delighted we made the semi-final but like that, once you’re there, you want to win it.

‘Two heavyweights, with tons of shared history, going toe to toe. We cannot wait.’

Scorers - Cork: A O’Connor 1-3 (2f); E Murphy 0-4; S McCartan 0-3; M Condon 1-0; O Cahalane, O Mullins 0-2 each; L Hayes, S McCarthy 0-1 each Tipperary: E McGrath 0-8 (6f, 2 45); G O’Brien 0-3; E Heffernan, C Stakelum (1f) 0-2 each; C Hennessy, C McIntyre 0-1 each

Cork: A Lee, I O’Regan, L Coppinger, M Cahalane, A Fitzgerald, M Murphy, I Sheehan, A Thompson, L Hayes, E Murphy, S McCarthy, M Condon, A O’Connor, S McCartan, O Cahalane. Subs: O Mullins for Murphy (52), H Ryan for Thompson (56).

Tipperary: L Leenane, A Quinlisk, M Eviston, E Loughman, C McCarthy, K Kennedy, C Guinan, K Blair, C Hennessy, E Heffernan, R Howard, C McIntyre, C Stakelum, E McGrath, G O’Brien. Subs: L Purcell for Hennessy (48), K Ralph for McIntyre (51), C Quirke for Loughman (51), N Treacy for McGrath (60).

Referee: B Nea (Westmeath).