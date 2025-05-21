Cork All-Ireland SFC group stage preview

ON THIS week's podcast, we are look ahead to Cork’s All-Ireland SFC group 2 campaign.

John Cleary’s charges have been drawn in a group with Kerry, Meath and Roscommon with Cork facing Meath this Saturday in Páirc Tailteann, Navan (3pm).

The Rebels came second in the group stage in 2023 and finished in third in 2024, progressing to the knockout stage both times.

With Cork having beaten Meath twice in their last two games, this is a huge game to give either side the best possible start after Kerry beat Roscommon last weekend.

Also on the show, with Camogie congress on Thursday, May 22nd, we discuss what is likely to happen and hoping the skorts-shorts controversy comes to an end.

It wasn’t a good weekend for the Cork hurlers last time out after losing heavily to Limerick.

We talk about their upcoming crunch clash with Waterford in Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

