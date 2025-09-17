Club football championship roundup as Newcestown blow Premier Senior wide open

ON THIS week's podcast, we reflect on what was an eventful weekend of county football championship action.

Newcestown blew the Premier Senior Football Championship wide open with their 0-12 to 0-10 win over Castlehaven, meaning the county champions will face St Finbarr’s in the quarter-final.

Newcestown, led by David Buckley and the evergreen Tadhg Twomey face Carrigaline in the quarter-final.

Clonakilty saved their tier one status by beating neighbours Carbery Rangers 1-17 to 0-6, consigning Ross to a relegation play-off against Valley Rovers.

There is also relegation deciders for O’Donovan Rossa and Bandon too while Ilen Rovers, Gabriel Rangers and Adrigole all made the knockouts.

A lot of action to divulge this week.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie