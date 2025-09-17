‘Don’t touch my coconuts’ – Skibbereen firm’s new dawn

In the rugged beauty of West Cork, where food traditions run deep, one company has spent more than a decade carving its own path in Ireland’s dynamic food landscape.

Now, after 12 years of hard work, resilience, and innovation, The Skibbereen Food Company is stepping confidently into a new era — thanks to a landmark partnership with Rose Confectionery.

Teaming up with one of Ireland’s most established and respected names in snacking, the collaboration begins with the launch of the playful new snack Don’t Touch My Coconuts - a coconut and pineapple flavour cluster.

For Matthew, the partnership marks a turning point. ‘Partnering with Rose Confectionery is a real milestone for me,’ he explained.

‘They understand the snacking market inside-out, and they’re as excited about the Scratch My Pork, Nibbly Wibblys and Coconut Cluster range as I am.

‘With Rose’s expertise and network, we can scale faster, reach more consumers, and keep building the Skibbereen brand on a national level.’

The company credits much of its early development to the Musgrave Food Academy, a programme that provided mentorship, retail expertise, and strategic guidance.

‘It gave me the confidence and knowledge to expand nationally,’ reflected Matthew, ‘and that foundation continues to support us today.’

The company’s reach is also growing online. For Matthew, however, growth isn’t just about retail and online sales.

The Skibbereen Food Company has become a familiar presence at food festivals across Ireland, where he represents West Cork and Irish food through live cooking demonstrations.

Strong community ties remain central. Sponsorship from Fields of Skibbereen and collaborations with eight local West Cork food producers ensure the company grows alongside its neighbours, supporting the wider West Cork food network.

‘I wouldn’t be here without the support of other producers and local businesses,’ Matthew said.

‘That sense of collaboration is what makes Irish food so special.’

Behind the company’s momentum is Matthew’s own commitment to growth. Alongside running the business, he has returned to college to complete a Level 8 Honours Business Degree in Culinary Entrepreneurship under RPL.

Balancing study with entrepreneurship isn’t easy, but he sees it as essential. ‘For me, learning never stops,’ he explained.

‘This degree gives me the tools to think bigger, innovate smarter, and keep pushing the company forward.’

It’s clear that this West Cork brand is one to watch. As Matthew puts it: ‘This is a new era — and I am only just getting started.’

More information visit www.skibbereenfoodco.com or www.facebook.com/TheSkibbereenFoodCompany