ON THIS week's podcast, we talk to local rugby star Abbie Salter-Townshend on Munster’s Interpro victory as they beat Leinster 50-15 last weekend.

Salter-Townshend was a key component in the Munster squad, starting three out of the four games as the southerners blitzed their way to glory.

Not to mention, she also won the All-Ireland League senior title with her club UL Bohimians earlier this year. Two trophies in one year ain’t bad.

The Skibbereen native chats about the recent success and the rise of women’s rugby in West Cork and beyond.

Also on the show, we discuss Ben O’Connor becoming the new Cork hurling manager, replacing Pat Ryan in the hot seat.

The Rebels are looking for their first Liam MacCarthy cup triumph since 2005, will 2026 be the year?

We look back at the Carbery U21 football finals too where Ibane Gaels, St Colum’s and Ilen Rovers were victorious.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

