Heritage project to study impact of disease and disasters in Cork

CORK County Council is seeking submissions to include in an upcoming heritage publication examining the threats posed over the centuries by extreme events and adversity, including the Famine and climate change.

Climate change is arguably one of the greatest threats posed to heritage and our way of life. This publication will explore the history and impact of extreme weather events and natural disasters on County Cork.

It will also show how societies recovered and adapted and how memories of these events are part of our cultural heritage today. The local authority hopes to collate written accounts and records which offer an insight on the last few centuries, from press coverage to eyewitness accounts.

These will include not only weather events but also occurrences mostly brought about by humans, such as the spreading of disease, damage to ecosystems, and disasters attributable to industries and technologies.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, noted: ‘From frozen rivers to deadly storms and from the Black Death to An Gorta Mór in the mid-nineteenth century, this publication will remind us all of what the county of Cork has witnessed over the centuries, and what we in turn have learned.

‘Heritage in this county is of the enduring kind but is also a two-way street. It requires us being kind to our heritage and not taking it for granted, as it can teach us what we need to know, in order to move forward with greater knowledge.’

The publication will span a period from the earliest records, right up to the recent past (late twentieth century), taking the reader on a journey and featuring 30 sites where this heritage can be investigated and remembered.

Mayor Linehan continued: ‘Past publications in the Heritage of County Cork Series have benefited hugely from public submissions including photos, stories, and lists of recommended sites that should be featured.

‘For the upcoming publication on the county’s resilient heritage, Cork County Council welcomes any submissions and suggestions, and I encourage local groups and individuals to get involved.’

This publication is the thirteenth instalment in the Heritage of County Cork publication series, supported by the Heritage Council. Local heritage societies, community groups and individuals are invited to get involved in the project by submitting any specific information, stories, and photos of interest to the Heritage Unit of Cork County Council, by Monday September 15th.

The publication will seek to include as many references and submissions as possible. For more information email [email protected] or phone (021) 428 5905.