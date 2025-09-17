Children show their love for brave Beara girl Féile

EVERYONE knows there is the ongoing StandforFéile fundraiser campaign, but now there’s something completely new. It’s a 12-hour SwimforFéile event, which will take place at the waterfront at the Berehaven Golf Club on Friday, September 19th.

This is the latest in a long list of events held in support of Beara teenager Féile O’Sullivan who lost both her legs in a farming accident.

From 6am to 6pm, people can just turn up, park in the club grounds, don their togs, and donate €10 for a 10-minute dip.

One of the organisers, Julie Farrelly told The Southern Star: ‘We will have three swimming instructors with us on the day, and lots of lifeguards and safety measures, which makes this event suitable for anyone from the age of five upwards.’

She said: ‘Children have been looking for a way to show their support for Féile, so they are hoping to get sponsorship and take part in this event as their way of showing their love for her.

The event is not restricted to people living in the area. Anyone, anywhere in the world, can get involved.

‘All they have to do is ‘do the dip’ in their favourite swimming spot and donate €10 online via the StandforFéile GoFundMe page.

‘It’s important,’ Julie added, ‘that anyone taking part in the 12-hour swim would leave a comment on the GoFundMe page saying: “I swam for Féile”.’

Meanwhile, the following day, Saturday 20th, there will be a wellness day in Allihies Community Hall.

There will be a yoga workshop in the morning from 10am until 12.30pm, and lunch donated by the catering company Beara Necessities.

This will be followed by a meditation and dance workshop and a wind-down reflection in the afternoon.

The event is priced at €50 for a half-day, or €80 for the full day, all of which will go directly to the Féile fund.

Julie thanked all of the teachers, instructors, food and beverage providers, as well as the hall committee, for doing this free of charge.

More than €600,000 has to date been raised to help Féile and her family as she faces recovery from multiple major surgeries.