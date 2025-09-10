Carbery prepare for county camogie preliminary quarter-final

ON THIS week's podcast, we chat to Carbery camogie captain Niamh Kennedy and vice-captain Moira Barrett before the divisional side’s county senior championship preliminary quarter-final against Blackrock.

Kennedy from Clonakilty and Barrett from Ballinascarthy are two key players in a talented Carbery side who have only played one game so far, a win over Seandún earlier in the campaign.

This will be a challenging game this Sunday in Castle Road (6pm) in more ways than one for the West Cork division but they are up for the task.

Also on the show, we discuss the upcoming final round of action in the county football championships where Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers, Dohenys and O’Donovan Rossa have huge final round group games.

We look back at the hurling weekend too, which was positive overall for West Cork clubs including Newcestown who went out fighting in the premier senior grade.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

