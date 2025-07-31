Michael Cahalane heroics not enough to secure Bandon win in PIFC opener against Glanmire

Glanmire 2-15

Bandon 3-11

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

TWO first-half goals proved costly as Bandon went down to Glanmire in a thrilling encounter in their opening game in the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier Intermediate Football Championship in Ballincollig.

Despite coughing up two goals in the first half, Bandon had clawed themselves back into the contest as second-half substitute Darren Crowley levelled proceedings on 38 minutes, but they were unable to push on as Glanmire reasserted their grip on the contest.

Bandon boss Robert O’Driscoll was obviously disappointed with the result but with his side set to face Naomh Abán and Rockchapel, he knows they will take the learnings and move on.

‘We played better than what the scoreline showed at half-time, we got back level in the second, but lost a small bit of our momentum,’ he said

‘The lads put in a massive shift. We’ll just park it, move on.’

It had all been so positive after the opening seven minutes as Michael Cahalane sent over three points, including a sweet left-footer, and Bandon led by three points to 0-1.

The city lads thundered back into the game, with the next four scores, the final part of the quartet a penalty, that left Glanmire in the box seat.

Needing inspiration, Conor Calnan kicked over a two-pointer to lift Bandon’s spirits. Unfortunately, for the Lilywhites, their opponents responded with another two points and a goal from Cathal McCarthy on 22 minutes.

To their credit Bandon refused to go away as they outscored the opposition by three scores to one – Cahalane raised two white flags and Calnan claimed the other, but he could have as easily hit the net as Glanmire led by 2-7 to 0-9 at the break.

It was Bandon who grabbed this contest in the early stages of the second half, led by the inspirational Cahalane. The Carbery men kicked over four points – Cahalane (2), Jack Cullinane and Darren Crowley – to a single reply from Glanmire, to tie up the scores.

With both sides remaining scoreless for the next nine minutes, the Glanmire goalkeeper produced a super save from Cullinane before the city men broke the deadlock with three unanswered scores. They led 2-11 to 0-14 after 51 minutes.

Bandon then had a glorious double chance for a goal as Peter and Jack Calnan forced a double save from the keeper on 55 minutes.

Despite Bandon playing right to the whistle, the much-needed goal never arrived as Cahalane (2) and Peter Murphy added points but Glanmire replied with four white flags to take the victory.

Now, Bandon have it all to do when they face Rockchapel in Clondrohid on August 23rd at 6.30pm.

OUR STAR: Despite not coming away with the victory, Michael Cahalane picks up the accolade for his prowess in front of goal and leadership on the field – he kicked 0-11.

Scorers

Glanmire: D Molden 1-3 (1-0 pen, 2f); C McCarthy 1-2; D Lynch, B Galvin 0-3 each; D Murray 0-2; B O’Connell (f), C Crowley 0-1 each.

Bandon: M Cahalane 0-11 (2 2pt, 4f); C Calnan 0-3 (2pt, 1f); J Cahalane, D Crowley, P Murphy 0-1 each.

Glanmire: B O’Connell; R McSweeney, C O’Donovan, O Kelleher; B Murphy, D Kenneally, D Murray; C Crowley, T Hourihan; D Hogan, J Crowley, B Glavin; C McCarthy, D Molden, D Lynch.

Subs: R Barry for J Crowley (41), H Jones for R Barry (48, inj), A Marron for B Murphy (50), K Kenneally for D Lynch (55), R McCarthy for B Galvin (62).

Bandon: C McCarthy; E Twomey, B Crowley, E McSweeney; C Lynch, P Murphy, C Calnan; R Long, D O’Donovan; J Calnan, J Mulcahy, P Callinan; M Sugrue, M Cahalane, J Cullinane.

Subs: D Crowley for M Sugrue (ht), C Long for P Calnan (43), J Callinan for D O’Donovan (55).

Referee: P O’Leary (Kilmurry).