Cork v Tipperary preview with Diarmuid ‘The Rock’ O’Sullivan

ON THIS week's podcast, we look ahead to this Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final between Cork and Tipperary in Croke Park (3.30pm).

Joining us this week is Cork hurling legend Diarmuid ‘The Rock’ O’Sullivan to discuss the key talking points ahead of the big match.

O’Sullivan was full-back when Cork last won the Liam MacCarthy cup in 2005, the current crop are hoping to end a 20-year drought.

The county has been painted red this week as the build up for the final increases with flags all around, including in West Cork.

Cork did beat Tipperary 4-27 to 0-24 earlier in this year’s championship but most people are still expecting a tight game between two Munster powerhouses.

