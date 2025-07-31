Opel Vauxhall run to take Cork and Kerry coastal scenic route

Ted’s Opel Vauxhall Run, now in it’s 18th year, takes place on Saturday August 9th with its base at the Mills Inn, Ballyvourney. Registration is on Saturday morning from 9am with a fee of €20 per car. Each car will receive a starter pack.

The first award of the day will be presented at 10am and the cars will depart at 11am. The route will take in some of the fantastic scenery of the Cork/Kerry border region travelling through Loo bridge, Kilgarvan, Kenmare, Caha Pass, Glengarriff with a midway stop at Cronin’s Service station Ballylickey.

Participants will then continue through Kealkill, Ballingeary, Inchigeela, Toons Bridge and returning to the Mills Inn for the prizegiving and a barbecue. There are an array of perpetual and special awards on offer, some of which will be presented during the day along with a raffle and several spot prizes.

Organisers are pleased to once again have the support of Opel Ireland and Cartell.ie, and Casey Caravan Services.

Their association with the Dogs for the Disabled charity began before their first run in 2008 and it is their aim to continue to fundraise for them well into the future.

All Opel/Vauxhall/Bedford/GM vehicles are welcome regardless of age, old and new. Even if you don’t have a vehicle call to the Mills to enjoy the fun. For further information call Ted (086 3256751) or Denis (086 3562905) or follow the event on Facebook.