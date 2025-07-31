Bantry launch for ‘Come Sit Awhile’ story collection

Volume two of Come Sit Awhile, a dementia-friendly collection of stories, images and memories, was launched at Bantry library, the first event of the West Cork Literary Festival.

Produced and published by Cork County Council Library and Arts service, the stories include the winning entries from their Age Friendly short story competition and were selected by library staff. Prizewinners included Clare Bohane who came first, Kathleen Lonergan in second place, and Olivia Coogan in third. Kate Durant, Eamon O’Leary and Paddy O’Connor were highly commended, and their stories are also included in Come Sit Awhile. This edition comes four years after the original publication in 2021, and at the event, a presentation of Twiddle-muffs, a sensory tool for people with dementia, were also presented to Bantry Hospital. These tools were created by knitting groups from Bantry, Millstreet, Cobh and Mallow libraries.

As the predicted number of people who will suffer from dementia is to more than double over the next 20 years, community care for those who suffer from it will become more essential. Consequently, the contributions of public libraries will become increasingly valued. The library service in Cork has a number of specific services for an ageing population, dementia awareness training, age-friendly chairs and trollies, and mobile library visits to nursing homes with large print books. There is also access to audio and e-audio books, better access to library buildings, as well as the free and welcoming space that each library provides.

Copies of Come Sit Awhile: Volume 2 will be available to borrow through the network of libraries from this week. Copies will also be made available to nursing homes and day care centres.