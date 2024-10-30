Castlehaven captain Mark Collins on their two in a row

ON THIS week's podcast, Castlehaven captain Mark Collins joins us on the show after their 0-16 to 0-11 win over Nemo Rangers, winning their second county premier SFC title in a row.

They repeated the feat of 2012/2013, manager Seanie Cahalane captained the team 11 years ago and is now the winning manager.

The Haven were full value for their win after outscoring Nemo by 0-9 to 0-3 in the second half.

Collins talks about what the win means for the Haven, completing the two in a row and another possible Munster run.

Also on the show, we talk about the Carbery junior AFC final where Kilmacabea reigned supreme over Diarmuid O Mathunas, 1-12 to 1-4.

Mathunas have to go again for the divisional hurling decider this weekend as they face Ballinascarthy in a replay.

Goleen made headlines too with their junior B victory over Clann na Gael and having won the confined junior B county earlier in the year, they are on a role.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @seanholland_15

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie