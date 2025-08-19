Action urged to solve water disruption in Innishannon

Michael Collins TD has called for urgent Government intervention to resolve the ongoing water supply crisis in Inishannon, warning that the latest disruption is yet another blow for local families and businesses.

‘Once again, families and businesses in Inishannon and surrounding areas are being impacted by the water infrastructure that is not fit for purpose and quite literally bursting at the seams,’ Deputy Collins said.

The Cork South West TD said the community has endured repeated outages since December, leaving them without a reliable water supply for seven months.

‘We are beyond boiling point now. This situation is unsustainable and has the potential to become catastrophic for homes, farms, childcare providers, cafés, and businesses. A patchwork approach and empty promises will not fix this.

‘We need a properly funded, modern water mains system delivered without delay.’

Deputy Collins, the leader of Independent Ireland, confirmed that while the latest disruption has been repaired by workers on the ground, he will be writing to the Minister to request that the issue be addressed and treated with the utmost urgency.