Out and About in West Cork

Fiona Sheridan, Rosscarbery, with Tanzer on Owenahincha Beach. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Jason and Tracy Nyhan with their children Conor, Eoin and Darragh enjoying the Schull Regatta. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Jackie McGrath, Innishannon, on a 2007 Rewaco 2 seater 1800 turbo trike.(Photo: Andy Gibson)
First cousins Leah Hegarty, Skibbereen, Hannah and Becca Sheehy, Castlehaven and Alice Bushe, Baltimore enjoying the Skibbereen Community School Debs Ball. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Joey Sweeney, Emily Quinlan and Órla Quinlan in their fancy dress competition outfits in Schull.(Photos: Andrew Harris)
Admiring a Nissan engine in a BMW car were Matthew O'Mahony and Alex McCarthy, both Bandon. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Katelyn McAleer from Courtmacsherry with Scarlet, at the Harbour Festival's Dog Show. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Cormac Levis steering his boat 'Saoirse Muireann' with passengers Simon Levis, Amy Harrison, Joseph Harrison O’Connor, Cormac Vickerton Levis, Ziggy Vickerton Cooley, Hugh Levis, and Grainne Browne at the boat gathering in Ballydehob.
Photo shows Cllr Marie O’Sullivan making a presentation to Rose Cronin & Ann Harte, with Barry O’Sullivan.
Canon Martin O'Driscoll, Canon John Kingston and Fr Liam Crowley at the book launch at the Celtic Ross Hotel. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
A marble stone commemorative bench was assembled, erected and installed at the entrance to the Black Field community car park last Saturday in honour of Paddy O’Donovan. Paddy was a community man and was a founding member of the Union Hall RNLI and founder member of the Union Hall Development Association. The bench was donated by the O’Donovan family, Padraic O’Donovan, Alex O’Donovan, John O’Donovan, Dennis O’Donovan, Don O’Donovan, Willie O’Donovan and Johnny Minihane. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Clonakilty's John Callaghan on his return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro met up with Conan O'Donovan, Mayor of Clonakilty and representatives of the various charities that will benefit from his fundraising climb. Pictured (left to right): Betty Hennessy (West Cork Rapid Response), Angus O'Connor (Cancer Connect), Conan O'Donovan, Mayor of Clonakilty, Dena O'Donovan (West Cork Rapid Response), Jim Murphy (Cancer Connect), John Callaghan, Sinead Crowley (Cancer Connect), Kathleen Murphy (West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue), Catherine Callaghan and John Murphy (West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue). Photo: Martin Walsh.
Friends Saoirse Phillips (left) from Courtmacsherry and Amy Flynn, Grange met up for a chat in Astna Square, Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Locals, Lucy O'Neill (left) and her sister Ruth were all smiles on a trip downtown. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Pupils from Saint Mary’s Senior School in Dunmanway at the launch of the school’s inaugural golf classic which will take place on Saturday September 13th at Bantry Bay Golf Club. Included are Lucy Cahalane, Chloe O'Shea, Emily Cahalane, Robyn Burgoyne and Holly Burgoyne.
Erica Coakley, winner of the 2025 Belle of Ballabuidhe, hosted by the Parkway Hotel with the judges Sean Óg O' hAilpin, Patricia Maybury and Marian Roche. (Photo: Tony O'Donovan)
Clara Duggan and Lorna White, both from Dunmanway, enjoying the Ladies Day event at the Ballabuidhe Racing Festival where over 50 ladies took part and dressed up for the event. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Heather Hegarty, Eve O'Sullivan and Riadh O'Sullivan presented the volunteers at Bantry Tourist Office with a bouquet of wild Montbretia and received complimentary wildflower notelets in return.
Chloe Moloney (10) from Labasheeda, Co Clare was visiting her granny Mary McCarthy in Skibbereen for some of the summer holidays and had 16 inches of her hair cut off at Shear Influence, Skibbereen to donate to the Rapunzel Foundation, a charity that provides real-hair wigs to those who lose their hair from health conditions. Olga from Shear Influence with Chloe on the day of the haircut.
Fr Finbarr Crowley with Jim and Cheryl Calvey at the famine graveyard mass at Kilpadder.
At the Fleming/Casey of Filane gathering in Castletownbere, 52 members of family and friends gathered to celebrate what would have been Cis Casey's 100th birthday. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
John D O’Sullivan with his grandkids Fiadh and Rian, nurturing the next generation of fishers. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
The winners of the Adrigole 5 mile run which was sponsored by Five Star Fitness are Shane O'Sullivan (Five Star Fitness), Hannah O'Sullivan, Saoirse O'Connor, Sharon McCarthy, Monika Wielogorska, Julie O'Brien, Bobby Tangney, Ray Kelleher, Mark Bissett, Sandra Harrington, Ray Kelleher, Johnny Russell, Rachel O'Shea (Five Star Fitness), and Fergus Carey (chairman, Adrigole GAA.
The U15 All-Ireland ceilí band champions at the Fleadh Cheoil in Wexford. Back: Muireann O’Sullivan, Colm Dullea, Sinead Bradfield, Conor Murphy, Clara O’Brien and Odhran McCarthy. Front: April Murray, Eila O’Neill, Clodagh O’Driscoll and Saoirse Kenneally with mentor Aoibheann Queally.
Val Weblin won bronze for Ireland in the recent Transplant Games held in Oxford.
Harvey Payne Lynch is proud, but unsurprised, that he won the award for the Most Unusual Fish category caught during the crab fishing event during the Schull Regatta.
Schull Harbour Sailing Club Commodore Jack Allen (far left) was more than delighted to present Schull skipper of Witchcraft, Simon Nelson, the trophy for an overall win of Class 4 at the end of Calves Week. It was a great achievement for Simon and his crew, Pat Coughlan and daughters Freya (left) and Annie. The youngest Coughlan, Tierna, was chief cheerleader for the day.
Evie McCarthy and Romy Cleary at the Schull Regatta were thrilled to meet the world’s tallest lady.
Con Walsh and Paschal O'Donoghue, who completed the 25th Tour De Munster, finishing at the top of St Patrick's Hill in Cork City.
The winning crew of Tadgh O'Connor, Kevin Hickey, Mathew O'Mahony and Quinten Horstmanshoff seen after their victory in the raft race at the Ahakista Festival.
Katelyn Barrett, Patricia McCarthy and Mary Cronin at the recent St Mary’s GAA golf classic which was held at Macroom Golf Club.
Stephen Stroker of Strokers Fabrication (event sponsor) along with Kevin McCarthy and Steven Redmond at the St Mary’s GAA golf classic held at Macroom Golf Club.
Conor Daly, Jerry O'Donovan and Daniel Cronin relaxing after completing the recent Kilbrittain Festival memorial walk/run. The proceeds of the event were in aid of the West Cork Rapid Response.
Minister Christopher O’Sullivan with the organising committee of the Ballydehob Summer Festival at the launch on Sunday. From left: Diarmuid O’Donovan, John Ford, Julian Dearden, Viking Caureen, Barry O’Brien, Minister Christopher O’Sullivan, Dermot O’Donovan and Jimmy Donnegan.
Rhia Shorten (Bandon); Fuchsia Sutton (Bandon) and Heather Barron (Cobh) ready for the Bandon Grammar School’s Debs which was held at the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Some of the boys and girls participating in the Bandon GAA Cúl Camp this week.
Doireann O'Flynn, Chloe Shine, Caoimhe Murphy and Darcy O'Regan, drummers with the Carrigaline Pipe Band, busy rehearsing at the park in Carrigaline, ahead of the World Pipe Band Championship in Glasgow. (Photo: David Creedon)
Emma Hurley from Drinagh recently won the U18 girls All-Ireland road bowling final in Keady Armagh. This is Emma's second All-Ireland, having also won the U16 in 2023.
Fr Terry O'Brien MSC (centre) receiving a presentation from Peg Collins, Church Cross, to mark the end of his term as Co-PP Aughadown. Included also are Fr Donal Cahill, Mary Lou Leahy and Fr Bernard Cotter.
Catherine O'Callaghan from Leap and Muireann Deane from Skibbereen ready to enjoy the Debs.
Chairperson of the Bandon/Kinsale Municipal Area, Cllr Marie O'Sullivan, launched the Belgooly Summer Festival and posed with the contestants for Belle of Belgooly Grace O'Riordan, Oonagh McCarthy, Sarah Cotter and Lucy Quinlan.