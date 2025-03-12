Beamish Cup final 2025 preview: Ardfield v Clonakilty Soccer Club

ON THIS week's podcast, we are joined by friend of the podcast Ger McCarthy as we look ahead to the Beamish Cup final between Clonakilty Soccer Club and Ardfield.

The decider takes place in Turners Cross this Sunday at 12.30pm.

Clon are looking to win their second Beamish Cup in a row while Ardfield are only competing in their first final since 2009.

It is a real David v Golaith clash as Clon are second in the premier division while Ardfield sit second from bottom in the championship.

Ger gives his big match prediction too.

Also on the show, we look ahead to the Cork footballers’ clash with Louth and the West Cork Rally as well as looking back the Cork hurlers’ demolition of Clare and discussing rumours of Jack Crowley moving to Leicester Tigers.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie