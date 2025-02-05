Bantry jiu-jitsu club win three Euro gold medals

ON THIS week's podcast, we chat to Barry O’Donovan and Guilherme Alencar about the recent success of the 4 Honor Bantry jiu-jitsu club.

The club was only founded in January 2023 and recently came back from the European Championships in Portugal with three gold medals (won by Kawan Azeredo, Juliana Taparica and Mariana Ribeiro) and one bronze (Karel Bubnik).

It was a first medal in the adult division for the club (nevermind four).

They then won a further two gold medals at the Dublin Open last weekend in the form of Kawan Azeredo and Juan Barcellos.

Back home, the club also does an outreach program where they do self-defence and jiu-jitsu classes in schools around West Cork.

Club founder O’Donovan and coach Guilherme join us this week to talk about the recent highs and their beginnings.

Also on the show, we discuss Cork’s agonising one point defeat to Down (1-19 to 2-15) in Newry in the Allianz Football League Division 2.

A late two pointer won it for the Ulster side, leaving John Cleary’s team in fourth after two games.

The hurlers played out a tight and tense draw with old foes Limerick (1-16 apiece) in Páirc Uí Chaoimh while the ladies footballers fell short to Galway in Tuam (2-8 to 0-12).

Elsewhere, Jack Crowley impressed off the bench as Ireland beat England in the opening round of the 6 Nations.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

