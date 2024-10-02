Ballinascarthy’s Brian O’Donovan on Carbery JAHC Semi Final & Football Talk

ON THIS week's podcast, we chat to Ballinascarthy forward Brian O’Donovan ahead of their Carbery junior AHC semi final against St James on Sunday at 2.30pm in Enniskeane.

O’Donovan has been in two of the last three Southern Star Team of the Week’s across hurling and football.

He is one of the most lethal finishers in the Carbery championship and one of Bal’s marksmen in both codes.

We also look at the Cork county championship action and indeed disruption.

The big story this week was the postponement of big football games last Sunday due to a Met Eireann orange weather warning, including Nemo Rangers v Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers v Eire Og in the premier SFC.

Dohenys progressed to the semi final of the senior AFC after their win over Cill na Martra but there was disappointment for Bantry Blues, Ilen Rovers, Urhan and St James.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

