Ardfield’s Peter Barrett on their Beamish Cup run and semi-final against Drinagh Rangers

ON THIS week's podcast, we are joined by Ardfield stalwart Peter Barrett as the Beamish Cup surprise packets face giants Drinagh Rangers in the semi-final on Sunday.

After beating Dunmanway Town, Beara United and Spartak Mossgrove in their run to the last four, they have been the undoubted story of the competition and will hope that there is one more upset up their sleeve.

The other semi-final sees Clonakilty Soccer Club face Bunratty United is a Skibbereen last four double-header

Also on the show, we discuss a disappointing 14-point defeat for the Cork footballers against Roscommon in the Allianz Football League Division 2.

Promotion hopes are now up in smoke as survival in the division and the Sam Maguire cup become priority.

All three other inter-county sides won as the hurlers, ladies footballers and camogie team beat Kilkenny, Roscommon and Dublin respectively.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

