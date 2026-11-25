WEST Cork League are through to the Munster Regional final of the FAI Oscar Traynor Cup after a memorable 2-1 victory over the Munster Senior League in Ballinhassig on Tuesday night.

First-half headers from Reuben Henry and Conor Brosnan put the visitors in control, but a determined defensive display was needed to secure the win.

In Thursday’s Star Sport, Ger McCarthy reports on a famous night for West Cork, who will face either Limerick District or North Tipperary and District League in January.