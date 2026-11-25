GRAEPELS is celebrating another successful year, securing its fourth consecutive win at the Irish Steel Awards, while also receiving recognition for innovation through the Engineering Excellence Awards.

The Kinsale-based engineering company received the Best Architectural Metalwork – Façades 2026 award for a bespoke PicturePerf installation at a pharmaceutical company headquarters in Dublin.

Fred Graepels, director of Graepels said: “These awards and nominations are a tremendous acknowledgement of the hard work and commitment of the entire team and our design team.”

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“We are constantly innovating, creating new products and adapting to the changing needs of industry, and it is particularly rewarding to see that work recognised.”

PicturePerf transforms photographs and imagery into precision-perforated metal panels to create large-scale architectural features.

For the award-winning project, Graepels worked closely with the design team to transform a photograph into an illuminated architectural feature, carefully balancing detail, lighting and manufacturing practicality.

The finished installation reveals subtle detail by day and comes to life after dark.

The 2026 award continues an exceptional run for Graepels, following wins for Best Supply Chain Partner (2023), Best Architectural Metalwork (2024) and Best Restoration Project (2025).

In addition, Graepels were finalists for their newest product, Graepelstrade, under the category Innovation in Engineering – SME at the Engineering Excellence Awards, further highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation and new product development.

The nomination follows continued investment in developing solutions for industry, including the recent granting of a European Patent Improvement Relating to Balustrades, to Graepels Perforators and Weavers Ltd.

Together, the Irish Steel Award and Engineering Excellence awards nomination provide further proof of the consistently high standards Graepels achieves, recognising both the quality of its work and its commitment to innovation and meeting the changing needs of industry.