Rosscarbery Rowing Club’s double success at the South West Rowing awards was well-earned recognition for one of the region’s most progressive clubs, both on and off the water.

Not content with claiming the Teddy Burns Underage Club of the Year award, Rosscarbery Rowing Club wrapped up an incredible 2026 with the Overall Club of the Year accolade at the South West Rowing awards night.

In his first year as chairperson, Gareth Harte has overseen a remarkable 12 months.

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‘Winning the two awards is such a fantastic achievement for our club,’ Harte told The Southern Star.

‘These awards belong to the entire club. On behalf of myself and the committee, I want to say how immensely proud we are of everyone involved.

‘We have rowers, young and old, putting in so much time and effort training every week. If it is not out on the water in the summer months, then they are training at our indoor facility during the winter.

‘These awards don’t come easily. Last season, we were getting thirds and fourths, results we felt we could improve upon. This season, all our hard work and training has paid off.

‘We took gold in the U14 boys, U16 boys, U16 girls, U18 boys and U18 girls. Those U18 winners are rowing at U16 as well. That’s a very young group that managed to win gold in a category above their age grade.’

Harte is quick to pay tribute to the rowers on the water and those behind the scenes.

‘Our young rowers deserve enormous credit and congratulations,’ Harte added.

‘Ultimately, they are the ones who go out on the water and represent Rosscarbery. Every one of them should be incredibly proud of the contribution they have made to bringing two awards back to the club.

‘They are supported by a brilliant group of coaches and coxes who voluntarily give their time week after week. Parents, committee members and volunteers are the ones who help the most. They are the ones who make everything happen.

‘There is an incredible amount of work behind the scenes in running a rowing club. We are truly fortunate in Rosscarbery to have so many people willing to give their time and support. Special mention too for our regatta race day coxes, because without them the boat is incomplete.

‘I would also like to acknowledge our club captain Jeff O’Donoghue and coastal captain Tim Crowley. Tim has been involved with the club for many years and is one of our longest-standing active members.

‘As well as being a valued member of the committee, Tim continues to contribute to the club through coaching and coxing.’

Rosscarbery Rowing Club currently caters for 110 active members. The club is steadily growing its membership and continues to utilise local amenities to get the best out of their rowers.

Reenascreena Parish Hall houses the club’s rowing machines and gym where winter training is carried out. During the summer months, Rosscarbery Lagoon is the perfect location for training. Nearby sheds and containers store the club’s boats.

‘Training takes place four or five nights a week during the winter months in Reenascreena Parish Hall,’ Harte added.

‘That training is across all age-groups, from youth to adult. During the summer, we would primarily row out of the lagoon in Rosscarbery. That is all year-round, as much as we can, and on Sunday mornings.

‘In the summertime, we keep one of our boats down in Glandore and would row out of there probably three or four nights a week as well.’

Against that busy backdrop, it has been a hectic 12 months, to put it mildly, for Rosscarbery Rowing Club.

As well as competing successfully across multiple youth and adult age categories, the West Cork club also hosted three major regattas. A new digital venture by the club also reaped dividends by allowing Rosscarbery to showcase their talents and events to an online audience.

‘We hosted three regattas this past year,’ Harte explained.

‘The championship regatta in Glandore, our own timber yawl regatta in Rosscarbery and The Southern Star Schools Regatta as well. I believe that hosting those events contributed towards winning our (overall) Club of the Year award.

‘As well as that, club member Ray Tarnapolski’s technical expertise allowed us to livestream all the South West regattas via our club’s YouTube channel. Ray’s initiative proved hugely popular and is another great addition.

‘It was fantastic to be able to bring the atmosphere and excitement of the regattas to those who couldn’t attend. Friends and family living further afield were able to follow the racing via our YouTube channel.’

Looking to the future, Harte is eager for anyone interested in getting involved with Rosscarbery Rowing Club to make contact through their official Instagram or Facebook accounts.

A ‘Give Rowing a Go’ initiative, held during this summer’s Rosscarbery Family Festival, also proved a big hit.

‘We pitched up at the lagoon and had a boat set up for Give Rowing A Go,’ Harte added.

‘There was huge interest. We put people, young and old, out in a boat with a couple of experienced rowers and gave them a shot at it. Anyone who tried out was invited back and welcome to attend our winter or summer training.

‘The more young people we get involved, the better, as it tends to bring parents in as well. That’s how I first got involved with the club. My daughters, Anna (16) and Amy (14), started rowing and are still rowing with Rosscarbery.

‘Our adult group has grown so much as well. We have lots of adult members who do not have kids in the club.’

A growing membership, excellent training facilities and success in claiming two prestigious awards underline why Rosscarbery Rowing Club is regarded as one of the most progressive clubs in the West Cork region.