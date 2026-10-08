WATCH: Ilen Rovers LGFA captain Leah Carey on county junior B glory

THIS has been some week for Ilen Rovers LGFA captain Leah Carey following their county junior B success over Bandon last weekend (2-10 to 0-6).

Carey, who is in second year of early childhood care in MTU Cork, was also captain of the Skibbereen Community School team that won the All-Ireland in 2025 so she has quite the winning habit.

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With her sister Saorla, cousins Kate and Eimear as well as Meabh Collins and Cork senior Emma Hurley, Ilen has an exciting bunch coming through the ranks.

A cohort of them were on that Skibbereen CS victorious team too.

On this week's podcast, she chatted about Ilen's recent success.