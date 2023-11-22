WATCH: Fiona Everard chats winning a senior national cross-country title

ON this week's podcast we are joined by special guest Fiona Everard from Enniskeane, who last weekend became the 123.ie National Cross-Country senior women's champion in Gowran, Co Kilkenny.

Her victory came just 12 months after she won the novice category at the national championships, so it's fair to say she has come on leaps and bounds this year.

Kieran caught up with Everard to reflect on a brilliant weekend and to chat about her time training in Bandon as a kid, why moving to Galway has helped her kick on this year and her hopes and expectations ahead of the European Cross-Country Championships in Brussels next month.

