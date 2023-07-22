Tuthill pleased with fourth place at European U23s

NICOLA Tuthill added to her growing reputation with an impressive fourth-place finish in the women’s hammer at the European U23 Championships in Finland.

The Kilbrittain teenager (19), in her first year competing at U23 level, had sailed into Friday’s final after throwing 66.23m in Thursday’s qualifier, and in the final she held her own against the best in Europe.

Nicola’s second throw of 66.43m was her best of the evening, and it left her in the medal places for a spell, before eventually she finished fourth, behind home favourite Silja Kosonen (73.71m, championship record), Great Britain’s Charlotte Payne (69.22m), and German thrower Aileen Kuhn (68.30m).

It’s the latest strong showing in her season of progress that saw her throw a new PB of 67.85m at the recent European Team Championships in Poland.

‘It feels good. Fourth place isn’t the nicest place to finish but it’s also a really good result so I’m sure I’ll be happy when I review it,’ Nicola said.

‘I didn’t come into this event ranked fourth so to be able to finish just outside the medals is a good performance. If I was told last year that I’d finish fourth at my first European U23 Championships I’d take it so I’ve had a very good season and hopefully it can continue that way.’

Next up for the recently crowned U23 national champion is defending her Irish senior title at the 123.ie National Senior Track and Field Championships at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Newcestown’s Jane Buckley secured a top-ten finish in the women’s 5000m final, crossing the line in ninth place (16:02:22). It was the latest strong showing for the West Cork athlete who enjoyed a success-filled freshman year at Providence College in the States. An injection of pace at the 3000m mark stretched the field in a tactical final.

‘It really went out slow which caused plenty of tripping at the start and the race really sped up over the last two kilometres, but I had expected that. I’m happy with ninth but I still want more. I’m enjoying my time out in Providence and it’s benefitting my running so I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do,’ Jane said. Great Britain’s Megan Keith (15:34:33), Spain’s Maria Forero (15:43:22) and The Netherlands’ Amina Maatoug (15:50:83) took the medals.