Skibbereen rowers star at home regatta as Olympic champion Fintan McCarthy adds stardust

FROM Olympic greats to debutants, Skibbereen Rowing Club’s annual regatta had it all at the National Rowing Centre in Farran.

With Tokyo and Paris Olympic gold medallist Fintan McCarthy in action, it added some stardust to the first Grand League event of the season – and the Skibbereen rower didn’t disappoint.

The format of a Grand League regatta groups athletes from Junior 16 and up into divisions (Division 1 and Division 2) based on age and/or previous results. Medals are awarded in each category, while the divisions create competitive heats and finals, enhancing the excitement and intensity of the events.

The weekend kicked off with a Skibbereen victory in the men’s J14 double sculls, as Oscar Ferguson and Max O’Donovan took first place, with conditions ideal for Spring racing. In the masters single sculls, both David Duggan and Una Ní Charra finished as runners-up in their respective finals. Aoife Hendy also placed second in the women’s J18 single sculls, with a time of 8:01. Skibbereen’s men’s junior 16 8+ crew finished in a promising second, trailing a strong St Joseph’s of Galway in a competitive race.

A young Skibb crew, including Antoni Pylak and Micheál McCarthy, both making their regatta debut, joined Liam Lupton and Max O’Donovan to secure a second place finish in the men’s Junior 13 coxed quad; a mark of great potential and bright futures ahead. In the club 2 coxed four, the Skibbereen crew clinched the win in their event while Finn O’Reilly was first to cross the line in the B final of the men’s Division 1 single sculls.

On Sunday, in the J15 double sculls, Desmond Keane paired with Olan Ferguson while Odhran Keane and Shane O'Regan lined up in opposition, with Keane and Ferguson emerging victorious. These four athletes later teamed up to win the J15 quad sculls.

The masters women’s crews finished in second place in both the quad (Barbara Galvin, Elaine O'Flynn, Janet Murran, and Barbara Nugent) and double sculls (Elaine O'Flynn and Barbara Galvin), maintaining their competitive form throughout the regatta. Sam Wheeler O'Brien took first in the men’s junior 16 single scull with a time of 7:36, later going on to win the J15 single scull as well, edging out clubmate Desmond Keane.

Double Olympic champion Fintan McCarthy was representing his club in the men’s senior double sculls. Partnered with Ronan Byrne of Shandon, their composite crew crossed the finish line first with a time of 6:33.

In the J15 women’s double sculls, Anna Connolly and Fia Foley claimed victory in their final. Abigail Fowler also took first place in the J18B single scull in the Division 2 category.

The Skibbereen women's Division 2 coxed four of Saoirse O’Donnell, Emily Sheehan, Nadine Hourihane and Mimi Jacob coxed by Eve Waugh O’Brien, beat the Cork BC crew into the A final, making them the fastest J16 crew and securing medals for this event. In the final race of the day, the junior 16 men secured a victory in their J16 event with a second place finish in their Division 2 B final, wrapping up the regatta with another win for the club.

Skibbereen Rowing Club’s performances across the weekend reflect the ongoing development and depth of talent within the club. From experienced competitors to promising juniors, the athletes showed their strength and determination at the regatta. With more regattas ahead, the club is poised for continued success in the coming months.

The regatta ran like clockwork over the weekend, with a tight schedule of races and just under 850 crews entered over the two days; this was the club’s biggest entry to date. An event like this couldn’t happen without the countless hours of preparation and the hard work of volunteers throughout the weekend.

Skibbereen Rowing Club says a huge thank you and congratulations go out to all the volunteers who umpired, drove launches, prepared meals, managed parking, ran timing, manned the slips, co-ordinated the offices, provided technical support, and took on countless other tasks. The club also thanked Kalbo’s Cafe for keeping everyone well-fed and happy at the regatta with their amazing treats. This event simply wouldn’t have been possible without everyone’s hard work and dedication.

Next the club's focus is on the Ghent International Regatta in Belgium on May 10th/11th.