Skibbereen rower Aoife Hendy into World U19 final!

SKIBBEREEN rower Aoife Hendy and Sophia Young (Methodist College Belfast RC) have qualified for the A final of the Junior Women’s Double Sculls at the World Rowing U19 Championships in Trakai, Lithuania.

Hendy and Young were the first Rowing Ireland crew on the water on Friday morning and delivered a composed and determined performance in their semi-final. Finishing third with a time of 7:45.13, they secured their place in the A Final on Sunday morning, joining the top six junior women’s double sculls crews in the world.

The Junior Men’s Double Sculls of Jack Rafferty (St Michael’s RC) and Jonah Kirby (Kenmare RC) have also qualified for their A final.