Sport

Skibbereen rower Aoife Hendy into World U19 final!

August 8th, 2025 2:17 PM

By Southern Star Team

Skibbereen rower Aoife Hendy into World U19 final! Image
Sophia Young and Aoife Hendy have qualified for the A final.

Share this article

SKIBBEREEN rower Aoife Hendy and Sophia Young (Methodist College Belfast RC) have qualified for the A final of the Junior Women’s Double Sculls at the World Rowing U19 Championships in Trakai, Lithuania.

Hendy and Young were the first Rowing Ireland crew on the water on Friday morning and delivered a composed and determined performance in their semi-final. Finishing third with a time of 7:45.13, they secured their place in the A Final on Sunday morning, joining the top six junior women’s double sculls crews in the world.

The Junior Men’s Double Sculls of Jack Rafferty (St Michael’s RC) and Jonah Kirby (Kenmare RC) have also qualified for their A final.

 

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended