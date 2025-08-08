Kilmeen drama at Inchydoney

Eleven years after their hugely successful tour of the United States, Kilmeen Drama Group are finalising plans for another visit in October 2025.

In October 2014, their All-Ireland winning a of The Playboy of the Western World was successfully staged in New York and Pennsylvania.

In preparation for that tour the play was staged, to huge acclaim, at the amphitheatre in Inchydoney, an experience that is still spoken about by those who were fortunate enough to enjoy theatre at its best in such an iconic setting.

The Kilmeen group are delighted to partner once more with Inchydoney Hotel in returning to the amphitheatre on Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th August with The Weir, another of Kilmeen’s All-Ireland winning productions.

This is the play that Kilmeen director, Nora Scannell, has chosen as being ideal for an American audience, and one that will also work beautifully at Inchydoney.

Nora, who acted in the All-Ireland winning production, says she is passionate about the play and with her years of experience directing, she is delighted to be returning to Inchydoney and bringing live entertainment to holidaymakers and locals alike.

The show will begin at 7pm each evening and tickets may be secured at the reception desk in Inchydoney Hotel or online through the Rossmore Theatre site.

For one’s comfort, it might be an idea to bring a cushion!