Phil Healy dislocates her shoulder after women’s 400m final at nationals

IT wasn’t the pop that Phil Healy was hoping to make at the national senior championships.

Instead of bringing a medal back to West Cork, the Bandon AC sprinter landed home with her right arm in a sling after dislocating her shoulder – while putting on her t-shirt – after the women’s 400m final on the Sunday evening.

‘It’s not the first time it’s happened,’ Healy explained.

It also was not the super Sunday she had hoped for, as the Ballineen Bullet looked to add to her ten outdoor senior national titles, but, like pre-Paris Olympics, health issues have held her back.

‘I do find the health-related issues more frustrating and challenging as there is no definite or set road for recovery,’ Healy said on her social media, after finishing sixth in the women’s 400m final.

‘When pushing my body to the limits all the time in high-performance sport, it doesn’t always respond in the way I need it to.

‘But it’s also just sport at the end of the day,’ added the two-time Olympian who hasn’t made a decision yet regarding putting herself forward to compete at the World Athletics Championships next month.