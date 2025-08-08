Carbery U21 football back with a bang

AFTER a five-month wait, the Clona Milk Carbery U21 Football Championships recommence this weekend with four semi-finals across three different grades.

The underage competitions were put on hold in February after the Cork County Board’s refusal to grant Carbery a one-week extension to complete its U21 football championships.

Four of the six semi-finals in the A, B and C grades, which were originally scheduled to take place in mid-February, were postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

Carbery GAA sought a one-week extension to play the final rounds of the championships, but when this request was turned down, it was decided to suspend all three U21 football championships until the summer.

So now, here we are – four semi-finals will take place this weekend, with all games to be decided on the day, meaning extra-time and penalties will occur if required.

***

There are two U21A semi-finals to look forward to. On Friday, Ibane Gaels take on O’Donovan Rossa in Drimoleague (7.30pm). Ibane, an amalgamation of Argideen Rangers and Barryroe, beat Clonakilty in the quarter-final (5-12 to 0-7), where Luke Murphy (3-5, 1-4f), Dara Walsh (1-2) and Cork minor Donagh Flynn (1-1) were to the fore. Their manager, the late Barryroe GAA stalwart Donal Holland, will be in the players’ thoughts for the upcoming game. Meanwhile, Rossas narrowly beat Newcestown in their quarter-final (1-9 to 1-8), with Niall Daly (1-5, 3f) and James Goulding (0-2) the key scorers.

On Saturday, reigning champions Bantry Blues face Castlehaven in Aughaville (7pm) on the other side of the draw. In the last round, Bantry defeated Carbery Rangers (2-9 to 0-11) as Paddy Cronin (1-4, 2f), Dara Sheedy (0-3, 1f) and Owen O’Neill (1-0) all led the charge. Rising star Sheedy also hit 0-5 from play in the Blues’ senior game against Aghabullogue recently, emphasising his threat. For Haven, they beat Dohenys (3-9 to 1-13) in the last round – Jamie O’Driscoll and Michéal Maguire (1-3 each), along with Eoin Maguire (1-1), were the key players.

***

In the U21B championship, St Colum’s are already in the final, having played their fixture earlier in the year against Tadhg MacCárthaigh, winning 2-9 to 0-7. Bandon and Ahán Gaels will battle it out in Ahiohill on Sunday (3.30pm) in the other last-four encounter. Both sides received byes into the semis, so it is their first game.

Bandon will have benefited hugely from Hamilton High School’s run to the Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-finals, as well as the school’s Simcox Cup win. Ahán – an amalgamation of St Mary’s and Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas – will provide stiff opposition here.

***

The U21C grade sees Kilbrittain and Clann na nGael face off in the semi-final on Sunday in Clonakilty (7pm). The winner will face Ilen Rovers in the decider after the Baltimore club saw off Randal Óg (6-17 to 1-7) and Gabriel Rangers (3-8 to 1-12).

Kilbrittain beat Owen Gaels (a Ballinascarthy and St Oliver Plunkett’s combination) in the quarter-final – the game finished 2-10 to 0-16 after extra-time, with the Black and Amber coming out on top in penalties. Clann na nGael saw off Muintir Bhaire in their quarter-final by 8-14 to 4-8 in a goal-fest.