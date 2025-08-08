News

In excess of €200,000 in funding for West Cork

August 8th, 2025 4:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

In excess of €200,000 in funding for West Cork Image

Share this article

A number of West Cork artistic communities and events have been awarded funding by The Arts Council, including €92,500 for the Baltimore Fiddle Fair.

Other groups to be successful in the funding scheme include Croi Glan Integrated Dance in Ballydebob, who are to receive €51,250, Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Bhúirne who were granted €50,000, and St. Barrahane’s Chuch Festival Of Music, Rosscarbery, who were granted €7,500.

The organisations were among 24 Cork recipients of funding, and 218 nationally, who will share in an investment of just over €17 million to support arts activities across Ireland.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended