In excess of €200,000 in funding for West Cork

A number of West Cork artistic communities and events have been awarded funding by The Arts Council, including €92,500 for the Baltimore Fiddle Fair.

Other groups to be successful in the funding scheme include Croi Glan Integrated Dance in Ballydebob, who are to receive €51,250, Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Bhúirne who were granted €50,000, and St. Barrahane’s Chuch Festival Of Music, Rosscarbery, who were granted €7,500.

The organisations were among 24 Cork recipients of funding, and 218 nationally, who will share in an investment of just over €17 million to support arts activities across Ireland.