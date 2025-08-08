Sport

PIHC ROUND-UP: Ger Collins stars in Ballinhassig win

August 8th, 2025 11:00 AM

By Matthew Hurley

Former Cork goalkeeper Ger Collins scored 2-7 in Ballinhassig's win against Ballincollig. (Photo: George Hatchell)

BALLINHASSIG started their premier intermediate hurling championship campaign brilliantly with an eye-catching victory, 4-13 to 0-19, over a fancied Ballincollig in Group 2.

Ger Collins (2-7) and Evan Cullinane (2-1) scored the goals as the Carrigdhoun men began their season on a high. Ballincollig’s Stephen Wills hit an impressive 0-16, but all in vain. Kilworth beat Castlemartyr 1-18 to 1-15 in the other game in that group, a shock to many.

The south-east had another winner in Valley Rovers – the Innishannon outfit beat intermediate A winners Lisgoold by 2-18 to 1-18 in Group 3. Chris O’Leary, who was recently playing with the Dublin hurlers, top scored with 0-9 while Rory O’Sullivan (1-3) and Shane Ryan (1-1) got the majors. Valleys also kept Cork senior Diarmuid Healy to 0-3. In the other game in this group, Dungourney saw off Mallow 3-21 to 1-19.

Finally, in Group 1, Ballymartle registered a key win over Éire Óg, 1-17 to 2-12. Ryan Deasy (0-7) and Luke O’Callaghan (0-4) shot well for the Carrigdhoun club while an Eoghan Healy goal in the first half was a key score. Eoin O’Shea replied with 1-7 for Éire Óg.

Elsewhere, 2024 finalists Carrigaline fell to a 3-16 to 1-19 defeat against Cloyne in the same group. The Carrigdhoun club were down 3-16 to 0-18 heading into added time. A late Rhys McCarthy goal gave them hope but it was too little too late. McCarthy finished with 1-3.

