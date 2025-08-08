Local hero Libbby Coppinger flying the flag for family and club

A HAMSTRING tear robbed Libby Coppinger of the chance to play in last year’s All-Ireland senior camogie final – but the Kealkill powerhouse is back, better than ever, and ready for another crack at Galway.

The dual Cork LGFA and camogie star was in high demand during the Rebels’ recent media and supporters' evening at Castle Road. Having helped steer Cork to a fifth consecutive senior final, how does the build-up compare to past deciders for a player who burst onto the inter-county scene in 2016?

‘We’re just trying to remember what we did before and go back to basics,’ Coppinger told The Southern Star.

‘We’re lucky – no different to Galway – we’ve both been here before. Once we got over the line against Waterford, management put everything in place for the week. They’re great at taking things out of our hands so we can just focus on training and getting right for Sunday.’

A two-time All-Star and cornerstone of Cork’s defence, the St Colum’s stalwart is hugely grateful for the support she’s received throughout her career – especially in the lead-up to another Croke Park showdown.

‘Oh Jesus, my gang are incredible,’ she smiled.

‘They’ve been with me since my minor days, going to all my games. They’re only delighted to be heading to Croke Park again!

‘They’ve travelled everywhere. They’re my biggest support. They’re always there to pick me up or keep me level-headed. I’m so grateful for them – they were there for all the ups and downs, especially last year. I think it was nearly as hard for them as it was for me.

‘They bring the noise, the colour – and that St Colum’s flag is flying high wherever Tony decides to bring it!’

St Colum’s are rightly proud of their dual inter-county star. Coppinger’s rise to All-Ireland stardom has had a powerful impact on the next generation in a rural area where camogie wasn’t always to the fore.

‘I guess we’re from a place where camogie wouldn’t be that big,’ she admitted.

‘It’s not just me putting the club on the map, but it’s great to show there’s a lot of camogie down there. Hopefully, it inspires a few girls for the future.

‘The support they bring is unbelievable – and the Cork girls always know when the St Colum’s and Coppinger crews are around!’

Now, there’s a chance for Coppinger to write a new chapter. After the devastation of watching from the sidelines last year, Sunday’s final is an opportunity for redemption.

‘You want to be playing – so to be on the sideline last year, watching in, was devastating,’ she said.

‘Not being able to contribute at all was tough. I’m just delighted to be back training and fighting for a spot, which is very competitive, too.

‘This next All-Ireland is our only focus now. You can talk all you want, but it’s about getting over the line the next day.

‘Getting another senior medal would be unbelievable – that’s what we’re here for. Missing out last year has just made me want it even more.’