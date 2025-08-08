News

20-year-old Jean-Baptiste Cordonnier missing from Baltimore

August 8th, 2025 4:02 PM

By Southern Star Team

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 20-year-old Jean-Baptiste Cordonnier who was reported missing from his home in Baltimore, Co. Cork on Thursday morning, 7th August 2025.

Jean-Baptiste was last seen in Baltimore at approximately 11:00am on Friday morning, 8th August 2025.

Jean-Baptiste is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height, has a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jean-Baptiste is believed to have travelled in a French-registered silver Peugeot 206.Gardaí and Jean-Baptiste's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Jean-Baptiste's whereabouts is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

