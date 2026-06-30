Skibbereen Eagles U16s flying high after league success

SKIBBEREEN Eagles U16 ladies’ team capped off a highly successful season with an impressive victory in the Top 4 League final, overcoming a strong Bandon side at the Parochial Hall.

The Eagles secured their place in the final following a hard-fought semi-final win against Crosshaven.

In what has been a remarkable campaign, the team suffered just two defeats across ten league games, highlighting their consistency and strength throughout the season.

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In addition to their league success, the team also enjoyed a strong run to the championship final. Facing a determined Kanturk side, the match ended level at full time, with the Eagles narrowly losing out by a single basket after three minutes of extra time.

Under the guidance of coach Pat Dwyer, the players demonstrated exceptional development throughout the season. His commitment to fostering both individual skill and team cohesion played a key role in the team’s achievements, which included finishing as Championship runners-up and League winners. The players’ dedication, teamwork, and determination have been exemplary.

Meanwhile, the club’s ladies social basketball group continues to go from strength to strength, recently reaching a milestone of nearly 50 members. The weekly sessions at Skibbereen Sports Centre provide a welcoming, non-competitive environment focused on fitness, fun, and social interaction.

With an average of ten participants per session, players enjoy a fast-paced game with plenty of court time. Open to all ages and abilities, the initiative has become an important social outlet for women in the West Cork area. New members are always welcome.

At underage level, the club has also experienced significant growth, welcoming over 50 junior members this year. New U8 and U10 mixed training sessions were introduced, supported by a team of dedicated coaches, providing an excellent foundation for young players beginning their basketball journey.

The U11 boys and girls trained consistently throughout the year and participated in blitz games against Ballincollig, Bantry, and Bandon. They now look ahead to competing in the U12 league in the autumn.

The U12 girls also enjoyed a strong season, reaching the Top 4 in the county and competing against teams from Youghal, Kanturk, and Midleton.

The U16 boys delivered an outstanding season, finishing top of their league unbeaten and progressing to the Top 4 semi-finals. The U18 squad, made up largely of younger players, gained valuable experience throughout the season and showed great resilience and determination, ultimately reaching the championship semi-finals.

With eight new players joining the club this season, Skibbereen Eagles continue to build for the future. Preparations are already underway for the 2026/27 season, with training set to resume during the off-season.