Kinsale's Ballinacurra House sold for €2.8m

Ballinacurra House in Kinsale, which once hosted Michael Jackson and his family, has reportedly been sold for €2.8m after years of protracted legal negotiations.

It is understood the new owners will use it as a private residence.

The property which includes 23 acres had been used for events, weddings, and has been rented to many famous people. Among those who spent time there include European royalty, A-list actors, politicians, businesspeople, and musicians including the late singer Michael Jackson and his three children in 2007 for three weeks.

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The stunning property went up for sale in 2021 with an asking price of €6.35m after its owners Des and Lisa McGahan decided to sell the period property. However, legal disputes led to delays in the sale of the property.

The estate comprises a Georgian 14-bed mansion, a four-bed cottage, a four-bed coach house and a six-bed lodge, 25 acres of lawns, fields, private woodland, stables, jetty, river rights and a private helipad.

In 2017 Ballinacurra House was selected as Ireland’s wedding venue of the year.